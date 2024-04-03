Government welfare schemes: A distant dream for poor tea garden women

Dibrugarh: Renu Bhuyan (51), working as a daily wage earner at Shanti Tea Estate, situated at Duliajan in Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency has not received any welfare scheme from the government.

Renu expressed her dissatisfaction for not getting any welfare scheme from the government. She works as a tea plucker at Shanti Tea Estate with a meager wage. She is the resident of Kola line at Shanti Tea Estate.

While talking to this correspondent, Renu said, “When everyone has been getting the schemes from government, I was left out from the benefits. It is very difficult for me to run the family with a meager income. I have applied for Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (PMAY) but I didn’t get it till today. I also did not receive the Orunodoi scheme but many among us have got it.”

Similarly, there has been a mixed reactions among the people. Some have received Orunodoi but failed to get PMAY.

Dibrugarh Lok Sabha seat has been dominated by tea tribe community and they play a major role in deciding the fate of candidates in every elections. A total of 16,50,706 voters are there in Dibrugarh Lok Sabha and they will caste their valuable votes to decide the fate of the candidates.

Similarly, Malti Tanti (45) also did not receive the schemes. “Earlier, I worked as a daily wage earner at Shanti Tea Estate but due to my poor health I left the job. My husband worked as a permanent employee at the tea garden. We never got PMAY and Orunodoi schemes. We have given all the documents but don’t know why I didn’t receive it. But I am hopeful that the new government will fullfill our demands,” Malti told the correspondent.

Bharati Shautal, (35), has also not received any government scheme. “I have all my documents which are necessary to apply for the scheme but I am still left out. I don’t the know the reason. We are poor people and have no knowledge of documentation,” she added.

BJP has been doing everything possible to ‘woo voters’ especially the tea garden people by providing them all possible schemes but some of them were left out from the schemes.

“Some of them were left out of welfare schemes due to Aadhaar mismatch and wrong documentations. If anyone left, we will do all possible help to provide them the schemes,” a BJP leader said.

On the other hand, Assam Tea Tribe Students’ Association (ATTSA) criticized the BJP government for failing to fullfil the promises.

