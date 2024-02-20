Assam: Former All Assam Tribal Sangha president Ranjit Kr Borgoyary remembered in Kokrajhar

KOKRAJHAR: A Smriticharan Sabha in memory of social activist and former president of the All Assam Tribal Sangha (AATS) Late Ranjit Kumar Borgoyary Borgoyari was organized at Mahini Mahan Brahma (MMB) memorial hall in Kokrajhar Government college on Sunday. Organized by the civil society and supported by Bodo social organizations, a rich floral tribute was paid to late Borgoyary where leaders of various organizations, activists, students and general masses paid tribute.

Assam Cabinet Minister Urkhao Gwra Brahma attended the programme and inaugurated the memorial lecture. The minister also inaugurated the souvenir “Haribwdwr: Ranjit Kumar Borgoyary”.

A lecture on the life and works of Late Ranjit Kumar Borgoyary was held. Leaders from various organizations including Bodo Sahitya Sabha President Dr. Surat Narzary, All Assam Tribal Sangha president Sukumar Basumatary, ABSU President Dipen Boro, and others attended and offered floral tributes.

Minister Urkao Gwra Brahma said the contributions of Late Ranjit Kr Borgoyary in uplift of Bodo and tribal people of Assam was immense. He said late Borgoyary had contributions in various fields.

A multifaceted personality, Borgoyary was the chairman of ABSU’s constitution drafting committee, architect of ABSU’s emblem. He received Chief Minister Best Community Action Award in 2020. Late Ranjit kr. Borgoyary expired on January 20, 2024 at his residence Titaguri, Kokrajhar after prolonged old age ailment.

Earlier, Bathou prayer was offered to late Borgoyary. Hundreds of students, leaders of ABSU, BSS, NGO and other social organizations offered floral tribute to him.

