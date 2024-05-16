Assam: Foundation day of Dakhin Nagsankar High School observed

JAMUGURIHAT: The 40th foundation day and annual prize distribution day of Dakhin Nagsankar HS convened by the students’ union in collaboration with the alumni committee was held at the conference hall on Monday with a day-long programme. The programme began with hoisting of the institutional flag by Anju Devi, chairman of the students’ union followed by planting of a sapling by Ballav Chapagain, headmaster. Lila Kanta Sarma, retired headmaster offered smriti tarpan. The open session was held with Chandra Kanta Sarma, retired founder headmaster. It began with illumination of a ceremonial lamp by Rishiraj Sarma, vice president of the School Management and Development Committee (SMDC). Chandan Upadhyaya, president of SMDC inaugurated the open session which was followed by a devotional song performed by Nayan Dhamala.

At the very outset of the open session, an active and veteran member of the SMDC Bhanani Sarma and Mintu Mishra, a local science graduate teacher who renders classes in the school voluntarily were accorded a warm felicitation by the school authority. A total of 25 meritorious students who have passed the recently declared HSLC and HS examinations were felicitated by the school authority and the alumni committee as well.

Bedabrat Bora, planning officer of Samagra Sikshya, Biswanath district and the regional secretary of SEBA and Dibakar Bora, eminent singer, graced the occasion as distinguished guests. Addressing the gathering the planning officer, Bora told students to make a good habit of reading books instead of blindly depending on online reading. Biswanath MLA Pramod Borthakur attended the annual prize distribution ceremony and the 40th foundation day as a chief guest. He asked the students not to lose patience despite adverse situations. He further added that rather than choosing shortcut routes of success, students must engross themselves in creative works. He also announced that he would provide all sorts of financial grants to the school for academic as well as infrastructural development. Three memorial awards, Jagannath Dahal Memorial award, Damayanti Devi Memorial award and late Uday Prasad Sarma memorial awards were presented to meritorious students by the donors’ families.

