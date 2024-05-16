Assam: Road safety awareness programme held at Biswanath District

BISWANATH CHARIALI: Chaiduar College, in collaboration with Bhuyan Driving School, Gohpur and supported by the Biswanath District Police and Transport Office, organized an engaging Road Safety Awareness programme on Tuesday. The programme saw the participation of over 200 attendees, including distinguished guests, resource persons, students, faculty members, college employees, and media representatives. Dr Kishore Singh Rajput, Principal of Chaiduar College, delivered the welcome address, emphasizing the critical need for social awareness to ensure the success of the workshop on road safety.

Navajit Bagchi, Deputy Superintendent of Police, underlined the necessity of adhering to road rules and implementing safety measures to achieve accident-free national highways. He commended the collaborative efforts of all stakeholders involved.

Sailen Das, District Transport Officer, spoke on the importance of citizen awareness for road safety, stressing the collective responsibility of the public, government agencies, non-governmental organizations, and the media. Enforcement Officer Rajiv Das echoed these sentiments, advocating for active participation from everyone to prevent accidents and enhance road safety.

Deepak Kumar from the Gohpur Traffic Police provided a comprehensive display of various road signs and their meanings, underscoring their significance while Shantanu Bhuyan, director of Bhuyan Driving School, facilitated discussions on road safety through informative video presentations. The Coordinator Dr Mohini Mohan Borah also addressed the necessity of adhering to national highway safety rules and the utilization of modern road infrastructure.

The event featured an exchange of views among participants including teachers, students, teachers, media personnel and the local residents.

