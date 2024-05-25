Assam: Rhino poaching attempt foiled; poachers nabbed by Jorhat Police

Kaziranga: In a significant operation jointly executed by the Kaziranga National Park, Bokakhat Police, Jorhat Forest Division and Jorhat Police, a group of rhino poachers have been apprehended.

Sonali Ghosh, Director of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, said that this success stems from a series of coordinated actions initiated on May 21, following credible information regarding illicit activities related to the trade of rhino horns within the areas surrounding Kaziranga National Park.

“On May 21, Amar Choudhury, alias Harilal Choudhury, was apprehended from Jugal Ati village while en route to Bokakhat town. Disclosures from Choudhury revealed plans for a meeting involving the trade of a rhino horn, scheduled to take place at Palashguri village around 7:30 pm. Subsequent joint operation by Forest and Police led to arrest of Gunakanta Doley, who was involved in the rhino horn trade. Further investigations and a search at Choudhury’s residence conducted with the assistance of Golaghat Police, led to the recovery of six rounds of .303 live ammunition concealed in between a bamboo clump in his backyard. Choudhury later identified Achinta Morang, alias Empe Morang, as the main mastermind behind the group,” Sonali Ghosh said.

The Director of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve further said that, acting on Choudhury’s information, Achinta Morang was apprehended from Kareng Chapori, Jorhat, with assistance from the Jorhat Police and Jorhat Forest Division.

“Morang’s interrogation revealed that a .303 rifle and three rounds of ammunition were obtained for hunting a rhino in chapori area in Majuli. Based on prima facie evidence of involvement in attempted rhino poaching, illegal possession of wildlife articles, and the attempted trade of rhino horns, an offence has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, and the Wildlife (Protection) (Assam Amendment) Act, 2009,” Sonali Ghosh said.

The Assam Forest Department remains vigilant and committed to protecting the rich wildlife of Kaziranga National Park, ensuring the perpetrators of wildlife. (ANI)

