Assam: ‘Mainao Lainai’ celebrated to revive traditional practice of Bodos in Kokrajhar

KOKRAJHAR: To preserve the age-old tradition of "Mainao Lainai" (Solemnizing of Goddess of Wealth) of the Bodos, a traditionalist Bathou follower of Aflagaon village of Kokrajhar, Mahim Chandra Basumatary, along with villagers, recently celebrated the "Mainao Fwrbw" in the village with an aim of reviving the old practice of the Bodo festival, which is being forgotten by the society.

Talking to media persons, Mahim Chandra Basumatary, who is also an active member of the Dularai Bathou Afat, said most of the people have forgotten the practice of "Mainao Lainai," which was an age-old tradition of the Bodos practiced by the forefathers. He said the Bodos used to depend on agriculture, which is also their primary source of income. As the Bodos are mainly farmers, they have resemblances with the nature of culture, food habits, and festivals. They have been celebrating the "Mainao Lainai" festival in every household in the village, he said, adding that this festival is practiced just ahead of harvesting grain, basically on the 1st day of Mag of the Assamese calendar. According to Basumatary, the Bodos used to consider grain as the "Mainao," and craving for an abundance of grain, "Mainao" is brought from the paddy field on the 1st day of Mag and kept in the corner of the granary, and it is also conscientiously considered as the Goddess of wealth, which keeps guarding the wealth. He said a small bunch of paddy is cut and wrapped in a plantain leaf and brought home by the womanfolk after sprinkling holy water on it and kept in the corner of the granary. During the time of bringing "Mainao" from the paddy field, she must keep mum in her mouth, but the cowboys in the field try to open her mouth by joking.

Basumatary said there had been three forms of "Mainao Lainai," one on the occasion of "Kherai puja," another on the occasion of "Garja puja," and the third on the occasion of pre-harvesting of grain. He also said the "Mainao" is also known as the Goddess of Wealth, who guards the wealth of the family, and thus the Bodos used to celebrate the "Mainao Lainai" passionately, but with the changing of time and attitude of the people of the present day, this practice is being forgotten. He further said the preservation of age-old tradition should be revived as it was one of the most valued seasonal festivals of the Bodos, followed by "Wngkam Gwrlwi Janai" (community feast of new rice).

