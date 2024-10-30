Assam: Goalpara and Sonitpur Districts Celebrate Rashtriya Ekta Divas with “Run for Unity” Events

A Correspondent

Goalpara: The Goalpara district administration on Tuesday observed the “Rashtriya Ekta Divas” to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the first deputy prime minister and home minister of independent India who played a major role in India’s political integration.

In this regard, a run titled ‘Ekotar Dour’ was organized through the main streets of the town where hundreds of sports persons and government employees, police and CRPF jawans participated.

The programme was jointly flagged off by Preetom Raja Sharma, ADC and Nabaneet Mahanta, SP from the office of the District Commissioner, Goalpara.

Mention may be made that the official birthday of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel falls on October 31, however the celebration has been pre-poned due to Diwali celebration on the same day.

TEZPUR: Along with the rest of the nation, Sonitpur district administration in association with Sonitpur police administration organized “Run for Unity” on Tuesday in Tezpur in connection with the observance of Rashtriya Ekta Divas 2024. The event was flagged off by MLA of Tezpur LAC Prithiraj Rava, DC Ankur Bharali, along with SP Barun Purkayastha. The participants started off from Ananda Chandra Agarwalla Park, Tezpur and returned to the starting point after taking a tour through the middle of the town. The programme was attended by around 600 participants including Chief Executive Officer of Sonitpur Zila Parishad Karabi Saikia Karan, Additional District Commissioners, Additional Superintendents of Police, District Administration officers and employees, Police Administration, CRPF personnel, NCC cadets, students, officers and staff of various departments of district administration, representatives from Sports Associations, youth clubs and local public.

Also Read: Assam: “Run for Unity” Held in Dima Hasao to Honor Sardar Vallabhai Patel on Rashtriya Ekta Diwas

Also Watch: