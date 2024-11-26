Assam: Goalpara College Celebrates 76th NCC Raising Day with Patriotic Zeal

A Correspondent

Goalpara: The Goalpara college on Sunday observed the 76th National Cadet Corps (NCC) Raising Day with great enthusiasm and patriotic fervour showcasing the discipline, unity, and dedication. The event was organized by the NCC Unit jointly by 30 Assam BN NCC and 50 Assam AIR SQN NCC of the college.

The celebration began with the hoisting of the National Flag by Dr. Subhash Barman, principal of Goalpara College followed by the singing of the NCC song and National Anthem.

The event commenced with an inaugural address by Care Taker Officer (CTO) Rashmi Hazarika, who welcomed the guests, faculty members, and students and spoke about the role of NCC and said that NCC is not just about drills and parades—it is about building character, embracing diversity, and serving your community and country with pride.

Dr. Subhash Barman spoke at length of the achievements of the cadets of NCC unit of Goalpara college as they have participated different national camps like Thal Sena, Pre RDC, Advanced Leadership Camp etc. and termed it as one of the best NCC Unit under 30 Assam BN NCC.

The chief guest Rituraj Doley, Additional Superintendent of Police, Goalpara Crime Branch addressed the audience, sharing inspiring stories and the significance of NCC in building responsible citizens.

Their words motivated the cadets to continue their journey with dedication and determination. Koyel Deori (SI) and Bipashri Roy (SI) were the resource persons of the event who guided the cadets regarding police service. Outstanding cadets were felicitated in the event for their achievements in various activities.

A total of 22 cadets were felicitated who have cleared NCC ‘C’ Certificate exam in 2024 followed by Rank ceremony to the cadets. The highlight of the event was the cultural programme performed by the cadets, representing the rich heritage and diversity of India. The celebration concluded with a vote of thanks by the SUO Kakoli Mazumdar.

