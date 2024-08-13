Assam Government Signs MoU With Danish Organization To Boost Health Sector

GUWAHATI: In a major boost to health sector, an MoU was signed between the Srimanta Sankaradeva University of Health Sciences under the Department of Medical Education and Research, and Novo Nordisk Foundation, a Danish philanthropic organization, in presence of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at Lok Sewa Bhawan in Dispur on Monday.

The MoU will cover several components like, improving Nursing Education in the state including setting up of an Education Innovation Unit, Simulation Lab etc. in Regional Nursing College, improving institutional capacity in the nursing sector and knowledge exchange programs with National and International institutes for Health and Nursing professionals.

As a part of the MoU, a financial support of Rs 6 crore will be provided initially. Moreover, the collaboration will aim to scale up the partnership in due course. CM Sarma thanked the Senior Scientific Lead of Novo Nordisk Foundation Dr. Jacob Williams Orberg for signing the MoU with the university.

The Assam CM said that health has been a priority sector for the state, as the government has been working consistently to improve various parameters to bring about overall reform in health sector.

He said that the partnership with Novo Nordisk Foundation will go a long way in giving shape to a collaborative mechanism for improving the health sector in the state. State government will cooperate in every possible way to help this partnership to reap rich dividends for the state.

Commissioner and Secretary Medical Education and Research Siddharth Singh, Vice Chancellor Srimanta Sankaradeva University of Health Sciences, Dr. Dhruba Jyoti Borah, and host of other dignitaries were present on the occasion, stated a press release.

