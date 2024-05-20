Kidnapped minor girl from Boginadi recovered in Arunachal Pradesh

A CORRESPONDENT

LAKHIMPUR: Lakhimpur Police managed to recover a 12-year old girl kidnapped from Kurung Kumey district of Arunachal Pradesh.

Regarding this success, Lakhimpur SP Aparna Natarajan addressed the media persons of Lakhimpur on Sunday. The girl, who is a resident of the Bhimpora area, was kidnapped from Boginadi on May 8 while she, along with her grandmother, was waiting for vehicle to go to Lakhimpur Medical College and Hospital (LMCH). At that time, two unidentified miscreants lifted them in an Alto car by force and told them that they would be taken to LMCH.

Later the miscreants took them to Arunachal Pradesh instead of giving them a lift to the LMCH. At Jumi of Arunachal Pradesh, the kidnappers made the grandmother of the girl get off the car and took the girl with them. However, the old woman managed to come back to Boginadi with the help of the Gram Pradhan of Jumi. At night of the same day, a case was registered at Boginadi Police Station regarding the kidnapping case as per the statement given by her grandmother. Since then, Lakhimpur police had been relentlessly investigating the clueless case and finally managed to locate the girl in a place near Sangram Police Station under Kurung Kumey district of Arunachal Pradesh. There the girl was engaged to work at a shop owned by an Arunachali family. The SP asserted that the kidnappers sold the girl to family for an amount of Rs. 1,20,000. A team of Lakhimpur police, led by DSP (Headquarter) brought the girl to Lakhimpur on Saturday. As per the statement of the family, who purchased the girl, Lakhimpur police managed to arrest the two kidnappers. On Sunday, the kidnappers were presented before the court and then Lakhimpur police took them in their remand. The SP declined to disclose the names and photographs of the kidnappers for the sake of investigation.

