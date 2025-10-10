Tragedy at Assam-Meghalaya border; one killed in police action

A CORRESPONDENT

KHERONI: In a tragic incident amid annual routine paddy harvesting, a local resident from the Karbi community was killed in police action at the volatile Assam-Meghalaya border, authorities confirmed today.

The confrontation unfolded in Tapat village, a flashpoint area along the interstate boundary, where tensions have long simmered over land disputes and resource rights. Eyewitnesses reported that a group of farmers, including members of the indigenous Karbi tribe people, were engaged in agricultural work when a clash erupted with border security forces. To disperse the gathering and restore order, police resorted to tear gas shells, escalating the situation into chaos.

According to preliminary reports from the Tapat police station, the deceased, identified only as a local poor Karbi farmer, succumbed to injuries sustained from police firing. “The action was taken in self-defence to prevent further escalation,” a police officer stated, adding that investigations were underway to ascertain the exact sequence of events. The victim’s family has alleged excessive force, demanding a thorough probe into the matter.

In response to the unrest, armed police personnel have been swiftly deployed to the site, cordoning off the harvest fields and setting up checkpoints to prevent further incidents. Local leaders from the Karbi community have condemned the use of lethal force, calling it a “’blatant violation of indigenous rights’ by the Meghalaya police during a peaceful farming activity. Protests are anticipated in the coming hours, with community elders urging calm while seeking intervention from state authorities.

This border skirmish highlights ongoing frictions between Assam and Meghalaya, where overlapping claims have led to sporadic violence in recent years. Officials from both states have been urged to convene urgently to address underlying grievances. The incident marked the first fatality in the region this harvest season, casting a shadow over what was meant to be a time of abundance for local farmers.

