Assam: House of prime suspect in coal miners’ case raided in Tinsukia District

TINSUKIA: Tinsukia police pursuing the trapped three rat-hole coal miners’ incident at Titok under Ledo OP, raided the house of prime suspect Rono Lungchang, son of A Simon Lungchang of Ledo Tikok, Malugaon on the intervening night of May 27 and May 28 who employed the missing labourers. The search in the house and the premises led to the recovery of Rs 2.98 crores in cash and a Toyota Hilux bearing registration number AS 23AG 5288 while Rono Lungchang absconded.

Tinsukia SP Abhijit Gurav informed that a case has been registered under Margherita PS no 58/24 U/S 120 (B)/379/302/34 IPC in connection with missing coal miners. While the Income tax department have been informed for further action regarding seized unaccounted cash, rescue operation by NDRF and Police to recover missing persons is going on, said SP.

Meanwhile, the District General Secretary of Tinsukia Chapter of International Human Rights Council (IHRC) L Ratan Singh has expressed dissatisfaction over the failure to rescue three coal workers who were trapped in the Patkai Hills of Margherita since Friday night. The IHRC openly questioned how illegal coal mining had been in operation freely in the areas under the North Eastern Coalfields which is indicative of a close nexus. In a press release, the IHRC demanded the district administration and the government of Assam to take action in rescuing the three workers and to punish those involved.

