Assam: SSB seizes timber-laden truck in Chirang district

KOKRAJHAR: The B. coy of the 6th Bn SSB situated in Datgari along Indo-Bhutan border on Tuesday seized a Tata 710 truck fully loaded with sawn timber wood from Oxiguri in Chirang district.

Sources from the SSB said based on an input of some people illegally loading a truck with sawn timber woods in forest area near village Oxiguri, a team of the SSB from B. coy of Dadgari reached the location and upon searching the area found a Tata-710 truck (bearing no -AS01PC3731) fully loaded with 78 pieces of Lali wooden timbers. The operation team tried to search the timber smugglers in the nearby forest but they could not be traced out. After that the items were taken in custody and the unclaimed truck loaded with sawn timber woods was seized. After completing the documentation, the seized items were handed over to the Forest Range Office at Runikhata for further course of action, the sources informed. Sources also said the 78 seized sawn timber woods (Lali) could have been worth Rs.12 lakh and with the seized truck, the total seizure was estimated to be worth Rs. 26 lakh.

