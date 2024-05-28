Assam: Implementation of Panchayati Raj features in 6th schedule areas protested in Maibang

Haflong: In protest against implementation of Panchayati Raj features in sixth schedule area like Dima Hasao, the Sixth Schedule Protection Committee organized a massive rally at Maibang on Monday. Thousands of people from every walk of life came to the street of Maibang in response to the call of Sixth Schedule Protection Committee. They were shouting slogans against implementation of Panchayati Raj features in sixth schedule area. Later, they submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister of Assam with the three points charter of demand.

Daniel Langthasa of Sixth Schedule Protection Committee informed the media that thousands of people came out at Maibang to protest against the implementation of Panchayati Raj features in sixth schedule area.

