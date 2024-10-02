Assam: International Day for Older Persons observed

CORRESPONDENTS

Tinsukia: The International Day of Older Persons was observed by Tinsukia Boyojestho Nagarik Kalyan Santha (Tinsukia Senior Citizens Welfare Society) at Pensioner Bhawan Tinsukia on Tuesday in presence of a large gathering. With Jogesh Baruah, president of the Tinsukia Boyojestho Nagarik Kalyan Santha and former Deputy Commissioner in the chair, 3 socially renowned elderly persons namely Dr Nareswar Dutta, Dr Tankeswar Tamuli and Arpana Devi were felicitated with gamosa, angabastra and citation. They also shared their experiences. The secretary of the Santha senior journalist Amalya Khatoniar explained the significance of the Day and laid the importance of environmental conservation. Moderated by assistant secretary Purna Kakoti, Jainal Abedin (Benu), noted environmentalist as invited speaker urged the senior citizens of the district to assist in the protection and conservation of Dibru-Saikhowa National Park. The meeting was also addressed by Dr Jyoti Prasad Chaliha, Dr Rishi Das and Dimbeswar Konwar. In his deliberation, Jogesh Baruah while emphasising on the responsibilities of citizens towards welfare of elderly people, he stressed the need of collective efforts to combat changing environment. The event began with a chorus of local elderly women artistes and a song by Indrani Barpujari.

BILASIPARA: Under the aegis of Bilasipara Senior Citizens’ Forum, International Day for Older Persons was observed at Bilasipara on Tuesday. In this connection in the morning the flag of the forum was hoisted by Purandar Nath, president of the forum followed by offering of floral tribute to the departed senior citizens by Jagadananda Barkalita. A general meeting was held in the premises of Bilasipara Sub-Divisional Public Library with Purandar Nath in the chair. The meeting was addressed by Atowar Rahaman, Srikumar Chakraborty, Sunil Baruah, Rahaman Ali, Dayal Paul, Sudhir Chandra Das and many others. Dr. Kanu Lal Das conducted the health check-up camp. Vote of thanks was offered by Robindra Nath, secretary of the forum. The meeting ended with vote of thanks from the chair.

