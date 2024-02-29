Assam: Irate villagers of Jokai Mohabir Tea Estate stage protest against incumbent MP Rameswar Teli

DIBRUGARH: The irate villagers of Jokai Mohabir Tea Estate staged protest against incumbent MP Rameswar Teli for failing to address their problems in the last 10 years of his term. Jokai Mohabir Tea Estate is just 21 kms from Dibrugarh town and falls under the newly-formed Khowang Legislative seat after delimitation process. Earlier it was under Moran Legislative assembly seat.

The villagers alleged that Dibrugarh MP Rameswar Teli didn’t pay visit to their village in the last 10 years. Even, Moran MLA Chakradhar Gogoi has also failed to address the genuine problems of the people.

On Tuesday, around 200 people of Jokai Mohabir Tea Estate staged a protest against Rameswar Teli for completely failing to address the problems of the villagers.

“In the last 10 years of Rameswar Teli’s tenure as Dibrugarh MP, we have not seen him in our village. He didn’t come to know the problems of the villagers. Our area has not been developed but most of the roads in tea garden areas were developed and properly constructed. But our village has been neglected,” alleged Montu Mura, an irate villager.

He further said, “The road between Jokai Mohabir Tea Estate to Barbaruah has not been built. Why does our road still have a neglected condition although the BJP administration has priority in building new roads? “We have elected Rameswar Teli from Dibrugarh constituency as a representative of our people but he failed to address the problems of the tea garden people. Our burning issues are never discussed in the parliament. As a representative of the people, Rameswar Teli should address the issue but he failed to do this in his 10 years rule,” Mura said.

The villagers also alleged that they are deprived from Orunodoi and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (PMAY) scheme. On the other hand, the Assam Tea Tribe Students’ Association (ATTSA) in a recently held press conference in Dibrugarh urged the top BJP leadership to give ticket to fresh face from Dibrugarh constituency for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The ATTSA alleged that Rameswar Teli has failed to address their burning problems and remained a mute spectator. In 2019, Lok Sabha elections, Rameswar Teli registered victory against his opponent, Pawan Singh Ghatowar of the INC with a massive margin of over 3,64,566 votes.

Also Read: Assam: Baikunthi Xatradhikar Shri Shri Mahesh Chandra Deva Goswami Memorial Award conferred in Lakhimpur district

Also Watch: