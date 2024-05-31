Assam: Jagiroad Press Club organized a awareness on snakes

JAGIROAD: Jagiroad Press Club recently organized a snake awareness meeting at the premises of Dongabari Secondary School near here recently with the aim of creating awareness about snakes and protecting the natural balance. While speaking at the meeting as the resource person Hites Sarma, president, Prakity Mancha, Assam said that there are about 300 different species of snakes in the world and 74 of them in Assam but only a few species can kill people and one of them is the King Cobra. According to him, snakes typically don’t attack initially; instead, they do so in response to attacks or unintentional hits, he said. He said that in case of poisonous snake bite, two teeth marks are very clearly visible and the patient should not be allowed to panic and should not be tied in any way to the bitten area and should be taken to the nearest hospital where antivenom is available.

He advised students in rural areas to carry flashlights while going out during the rainy season. He continued by saying that the only way the human race will have food supplies is if snakes are protected; else, rats and mice will destroy everything.

The awareness meeting was inaugurated by prominent social worker Lakshi Das. The meeting was attended by the president of the club, Manoranjan Mishra, who delivered a brief speech on the need for snake awareness.

The meeting was also attended by the Vice-President of the Club Jugal Kishore Bora, Assistant Secretary Ajay Pal, Member Bimal Bora and several teachers and students. Earlier, the objectives of the meeting was explained by the secretary of the club Paramananda Deka.

