Assam: Darrang Police arrested rhino poacher with rifle

MANGALDAI: Close on the heel of the arrest of a notorious poacher on May 24, the Darrang Police in another significant achievement in the continuing anti poaching operations, has arrested one more Rhino poacher and recovered a .303 rifle alongwith four rounds of live ammunitions from his possession on Wednesday. The arrested absconding poacher has been identified as one Khalilur Rahman (40), a resident of Bhabapur area under Dalgaon Police Station. On May 24, a joint team of Police and staff of Orang National Park and Tiger Reserve (ONPTR) had arrested poacher Hussain Ali -brother of Khalilur Rahman and since then Khalilur Rahman was absconding. Talking to ‘The Sentinel’ this evening, Darrang Superintendent of Police, Prakash Sonowal said that on the basis of a definite input Khalilur was nabbed at Milan Chowka of Dalgaon today. Later on the day, the arrested poacher led the Police to the recovery of a .303 rifle and four rounds of live ammunitions that were concealed beneath the earth at Thalthali Beel area under Dalgaon Police Station. Mention may be made here that Darrang police and Forest protection force were on the look out for Khalilur and he narrowly escaped a joint operation of the forces in Bhabapur area close to the Orang National Park boundary on Friday night while his brother Hussain Ali (35) was arrested. Police is interrogating the apprehended poacher for further inputs.

