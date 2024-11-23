Assam: Kokrajhar district witnesses highest recorded cases of malaria

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: Kokrajhar district recorded a sharp increase in malaria cases compared to the previous years. Two patients, including a 4 year-old-girl, died in the last one week. According to the data of the concerned department, there had been only 256 cases of malaria in 2023 but in 2024 a total of 1,991 malaria cases had been detected till November 20.

Sources said a 27-year-old youth identified as Jwngsar Wary of Aitugaon village under Kokrajhar Sadar police station died of malaria on Thursday morning. He was admitted to MRM Hospital, Kokrajhar on November 19 but unfortunately died on Thursday morning. On November 17, a 4-year-old girl Shivani Monger of Saralpara reportedly died at Sarfang hospital near the India border in Bhutan where she was taken for treatment.

Dr P. Brahma, District Malaria Officer (DMO), Kokrajhar said altogether 1,901 patients have been diagnosed with malaria since January this year. Terming the rising cases of malaria in Kokrajhar district a matter of serious concern, he said the department has been trying to control the spread of malaria in the district and carrying out various remedial programmes. He said Kokrajhar was one of the high-risk districts in the state in terms of malaria disease of which the northern part bordering Bhutan area is considered to be malaria prone. He also said various programmes were undertaken to eradicate malaria from the district like distributing medicated bed nets, and spraying DDT in the affected area. He further said that the department had been organizing awareness camps among the common people to bring awareness about the vector borne diseases.

