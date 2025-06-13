Assam: PM SHRI Dhekiajuli Higher Secondary Girls’ School faces staff crisis

A CORRESPONDENT

DHEKIAJULI: Despite its recognition under the prestigious PM SHRI scheme, Dhekiajuli Higher Secondary Girls’ School continues to grapple with severe infrastructure and staff shortages. Highlighting these issues during a special educational programme held at the school, teacher and social activist Rajiv Sharma made a fervent appeal to local MLA and Minister Ashok Singhal to take immediate corrective measures.

Speaking at the event, Sharma pointed out that the school suffered from an acute shortage of teachers, which was directly impacting the quality of education for hundreds of students. “We have already brought this issue to the attention of higher authorities, yet no significant action has been taken,” Sharma noted, expressing concern over the growing student-to-teacher ratio.

He further brought attention to the school’s half-completed auditorium, which currently fails to accommodate all students during meetings, programmes, and committee sessions. “Due to space constraints, nearly half of the students are left standing outside during important functions,” he added.

What adds to the school’s woes are the increasing number of thefts. According to Sharma, more than Rs 1 lakh worth of property was stolen just this year. “There is an urgent need for appointing a night watchman to safeguard the campus,” he stressed.

The school also lacks sufficient Grade IV staff to handle essential non-teaching operations. Despite these pressing issues, the school administration and School Development and Management Committee (SDMC) have managed to construct half of the auditorium using self-generated funds by selling fish from the school pond and mobilizing other local resources, without receiving a single rupee from the government.

“In such circumstances, it is not just our expectation but a rightful demand that the local MLA, who is also a minister, must ensure the remaining work is completed at the earliest,” Sharma said, urging Minister Singhal to prioritize the school’s needs.

The school community, students, and parents await decisive action and support from the authorities to bring Dhekiajuli HS Girls’ School up to the standards envisioned by the PM SHRI scheme.

