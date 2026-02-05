Assam: Magistrate of Bokakhat Interacts with Students of Baurigaon Primary School of No. 1 Parghat

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The Judicial Magistrate of Bokakhat sub-division, Siddharth Shankar Sonowal, visited the Baurigaon Primary School of No. 1 Parghat in Numaligarh, under the West Primary Education Block, on Wednesday.

Sonowal interacted with students, teachers, and guardians. He also inspected the mid-day meal programme and aspects related to personal cleanliness and hygiene. Along with interacting with the students, he also conducted classes and taught them. Regarding the academic development of the students, he offered advice to teachers and guardians. He further reviewed the needs and complaints of the school.

