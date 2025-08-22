Assam: Margherita braces for CM Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma’s mega rally

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DIGBOI: Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma is scheduled to visit Margherita constituency in Assam’s Tinsukia district on August 24.

“Margherita is gearing up to welcome the state’s dynamic Chief Minister who is expected to roll out development packages and distribute benefits to around 19000 beneficiaries of Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan (MMMUA),” said Bhaskar Sharma, the local Legislator of Margherita constituency.

“The constituency is set for action as CM Sarma arrives with a development boost. More than 25000 people would witness the mega event,” informed Sharma. The local MLA while working in liaison with the administrative machineries confirmed that preparations for the event are being undertaken on a war footing to ensure smooth conduct and crowd management.

According to official communication, special care has been ensured for the safety and comfort of the women segments with systematic sitting arrangements, sanitation, refreshments, privacy, and lactation rooms. “There would also be an emergency medical unit if the need arises,” informed an official of the Margherita co-district administration. “A rigid parking and traffic mechanism would be adopted to facilitate easy movements of the people including the women beneficiaries,” informed the official.

Local authorities including law enforcement agencies are coordinating logistics, security, and crowd management to ensure the event runs smoothly. Given regional sensitivities, coordination with law enforcement and local bodies is underway.

“We have already designed a robust security set up to ensure the safety and security of the public participating in the event,” said IPS Gurav Abhijit Dilip, the Superintendent of Police, Tinsukia.

“Any forces trying to disrupt the public rally or adopt any means to disturb the law and order situations would be dealt with an iron fist,” warned the top cop.

