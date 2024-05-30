Assam: Massive erosion posing serious threat to ring bund in Dibrugarh

DIBRUGARH: Massive erosion has been going on at Tinkhang Matikata area near Aithan in West revenue circle of Dibrugarh for last several days. Huge swathes of land along the bank were washed away in Mohanaghat and Aithan areas. Due to constant erosion, the ring bund has been facing a threat of being washed away.

The ring bund from Aithan to Bogibeel has been protecting over 15,000 people in the area from flood. After continuous rain in the upstream areas of Arunachal Pradesh, the water level of Brahmaputra river has risen.

“For the last 10 days continuous erosion has been going on in Tinkhang Matikata area near Aithan. Last year, erosion started in our area but this time it was large. We are in fear because the ring bund is few metres away from the erosion site,” said a resident. The people of 25 villages came together and organised Nam Kirtan, puja rituals to appease the Almighty to save them from flood and erosion.

On Tuesday, Dibrugarh District Commissioner Bikram Kairi along with the officials of Water Resources department visited the erosion spot to take stock of the situation.

“The erosion has been spotted in 2.05 kms of Tinkhang Matikata area near Aithan but most vulnerable area is 800 meters. We have placed geo-seeds and porcupine to control the erosion. With limited resources we have been working. The ring bund has been facing the threat of being wiped out because the erosion has been going on heavily,” said an official of Water Resources Department.

Similarly, Chandmari Ghat in Dibrugarh has also been facing the wrath of erosion. So far huge swaths of agriculture land were washed away in the river Brahmaputra.

In bid to prevent Dibrugarh from being affected by flood and erosion by the Brahmaputra, the state government’s Water Resources department has decided to construct two spurs, or groynes, along the riverbank.

Large and protruding structures, the spurs will be built perpendicular to the shoreline and will be designed to redirect the course of the river and prevent erosion.

