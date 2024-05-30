Assam: Rotary Club of Dibrugarh achieves milestone with triumphant "Ganit Setu" school camps

DIBRUGARH: The Rotary Club of Dibrugarh is celebrating a milestone on Wednesday with the successful completion of the “Ganit Setu” camps at Graham Bazar Girls School, Maijan T E Model School, Dibrugarh Government Girls HS and MP School & Lengeri HS School.

This innovative programme, funded by The Rotary Foundation Global Grant No 2352874, tackles a critical needs by strengthening foundational mathematical skills in a five day camp for Class 6 students across Assam and Himachal Pradesh.

“Ganit Setu” brings a unique 5-day immersive experience to 10 schools each in Dibrugarh and Himachal Pradesh.

In each session, 40 students participate in engaging activities led by resource persons from Avishkar, a renowned Himachal Pradesh-based organization.

The programme culminates in a “Ganit Mela,” a student-organized expo where students showcase their new found mathematical skills through interactive games and activities with classmates, teachers, and parents. The Rotary Club of Dibrugarh takes centre stage in this initiative, with unwavering support from Rotary District 3240 and The Rotary Foundation of Rotary International, International partner clubs, like the Rotary Club of Bloomington Noon Rotary (USA), Rotary Club of Edina Rotary, Rotary Club of Edina Morningside , Rotary Club of Eden Prairie Noon, Rotary Club of Eden Prairie Morning, Rotary Club of South Minneapolis and Rotary International District 5950, USA, play a vital role in contributing to the program’s success.

This initiative goes beyond rote memorization. “Ganit Setu” fosters a love for math and equips students with a strong foundation for academic success. By empowering them with crucial mathematical skills, the program paves the way for a brighter future.

