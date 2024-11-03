Assam: Massive fire engulfs three shops in Jorhat

Jorhat: A massive fire in Jorhat gutted three shops on early morning hours of Saturday, police said. According to Jorhat police, properties worth crores were gutted in the fire. No casualties or injury to anyone have been reported so far, they said. Efforts to douse the flames was underway at the time of filing the report.

Speaking to ANI, Jorhat SP Shwetang Mishra said that the fire tenders and firefighters are trying to prevent the fire from spreading to the nearby shops. Upon receiving the information about the incident, the fire engines rushed to the spot to douse the fire, the police said.

Visuals from the site showed thick black smoke rising from the huge blaze.

“The cause of the fire will be ascertained. Fire tenders are present at the spot. Firefighters are trying to prevent the fire from spreading and ensure the safety of nearby shops. The fire will be brought under control soon,” SP Mishra said. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, he added. More details awaited. (ANI)

