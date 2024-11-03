Assam: Tyagbir Hem Baruah College to Host Alumni Reunion on December 1

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: One of the prominent institutions of higher education in Sonitpur district, Tyagbir Hem Baruah College, is hosting a day-long reunion for its alumni on December 1. According to the decision made during the recent extended executive meeting of the Alumni Association of the college, this reunion will bring together alumni who had studied at the institution and are now working or retired in various fields and residing in different parts of the country. It is noteworthy that this college, established by the farsighted agricultural community of the greater Naduar region on the eastern bank of the Jia Bharali river in 1963, has now entered its diamond jubilee year. As informed by the association’s president, Baneswar Borah, and general secretary, Sumanta Rajbanshi, thousands of students have gained knowledge from this college and are now serving in various fields across the country. Although it is not possible to directly contact all former students, efforts are being made to inform as many as possible through various means, either directly or indirectly, about the event.

