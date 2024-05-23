Assam: Sonitpur Police crackdowns on illegal activities in various parts of district

Tezpur: Acting on a tip-off, a team of Sonitpur police, under the supervision of Superintendent of Police Barun Purkayastha, conducted a series of successful raids across the district. The operations targeted drugs, illegal gambling, cattle smuggling, and illicit liquor, resulting in significant enforcement actions in various parts of Sonitpur.

Speaking to The Sentinel, Additional SP (Crime) Mousumi Kalita informed that based on reliable information about a suspected cannabis transport on a scooter, a Naka checkpoint was established on the Rakshasmari Sapoi road. During the operation, police attempted to stop a scooter bearing registration number AS12AG4308. However, the rider did not comply and sped away.

The police pursued the scooter and successfully intercepted it at Manmohini Tea Estate, Pukhuri Line. The suspects were identified as Biki Das (28), son of the late Lakhidhar Das from Bahbari village under Tezpur Police Station, and Abdul Malek (36), son of Mofiz Ali from Ulubari village under Thelamara Police Station in Sonitpur district. Mousumi further said that searching the scooter and the individuals, police recovered and seized 20 kg 600 grams of suspected cannabis. The scooter was also confiscated. A case has been registered in connection with the incident.

In another raid, conducted by Sonitpur police, a Naka checking was conducted at village road in Keherukhanda. Police observed two individuals riding a scooter bearing registration number AS-12AJ-4039 approaching Keherukhanda in Sonitpur district led by SI Priyanka Buragohain along with PS staff and apprehended 2 persons identified as Rofiq Ali, alias Digiya (32), son of Siraj Ali from Keherukhanda village under Dhekiajuli police station, and Rustam Ali (27), son of Nur Mohammad Ali from Kathanibari village under Thelamara, both in Sonitpur district. 59 plastic containers filled with suspected heroin, weighing 76 grams with the containers and 8 grams without the containers were seized from their possession. All procedures as per the NDPS Act were followed on the spot in the presence of independent witnesses.

Acting on information, Sonitpur Police conducted a series of naka checks and raids resulting in significant drug seizures and multiple arrests.

At a naka checkpoint on the National Highway near the Radio Centre under Mahabhairab OP, police apprehended two individuals, Alfat Ali and Jamal Uddin. A search of their possessions led to the recovery of 12 grams of suspected heroin.

In a separate operation at Lichu Bangan under Mahabhairab OP, police apprehended two more individuals, Amir Hussain and Abul Kalam. They were found in possession of a soap case filled with 42 grams of suspected heroin.

Chariduar PS also reported the apprehension of two individuals at Khanamukh, seizing 7 plastic containers containing 11 grams of brown sugar from their possession.

In another raid led by OC Tezpur PS Inspector Bhaskar Jyoti Bezbaruah, alongside PS staff and CAPF, a search operation was conducted at the residence of Riyaz Uddin in Bhojkhowa Chapori. This raid resulted in the recovery of 11 plastic containers containing 27.74 grams of suspected heroin from the possession of Nur Khatun.

