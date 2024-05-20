Assam: Muda Dol mouja under Sonitpur district tops in revenue collection

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: The State government has undertaken a mega drive for land revenue collection from March 21 to March 31 this year. Sonitpur district topped in collection of land revenue throughout the state. The Muda Dol mouja under Sonitpur district and Naduar revenue circle brought laurels to the district by securing the highest position in collection of land revenue throughout the district. In this connection a public meeting was convened in the premises of the office of the moujadar of Muda Dol mouja located at Tupiya on Sunday. Sootea MLA Padma Hazarika graced the occasion as a chief guest and accorded felicitation to Heremba Bhagawati, moujdar of Muda Dol mouja.

Addressing the session, MLA Hazarika praised moujadar Bhagawati for his achievement in collection of highest revenue within a stipulated time despite his physical problems. The programme was attended by Sujata Goswami, circle officer of Naduar revenue circle, moujadars from Sootea, Borbhagiya, Shilabandha, Nagsankar moujas and the village headman under Naduar revenue circle. The circle officer also praised moujadar Bhagawati for his achievement. Addressing the session, moujadar Bhagawati said that there many downtrodden people who are unable to pay their land revenue.

On behalf of such people he himself has made payment up to 2024. He made a humble appeal to the village headman to identify such poor people and provide helpful hand to them in their respective areas. He also drew the attention that some of the educational institutions under his jurisdiction are unable to pay the land revenue due to some land related issues. He requested the state government and the department concerned to look into such issues. All the proceedings of the meeting were conducted by Shailen Borkataky, moujadar of Shilabandha mouja.

