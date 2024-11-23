Assam: NABL organizes training and awareness programme in Tezpur

Our Correspondent

Tezpur: A day-long training and awareness programme was organized by National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL), Kolkata in collaboration with District Industries and Commerce Centre, Sonitpur, at Tribal Guest House, Tezpur, Sonitpur on November 21.

Amongst others the event was graced by Lakhinandan Saharia, District Development Commissioner, Sonitpur, Malancha Das Basak, Deputy Director, NABL, Kolkata, Mithilesh Kumar, Accreditation Officer, NABL, Kolkata, Umakanta Deuri, Deputy Director, Tea Board, Sonitpur, Morgan Meston, General Manager, District Industries and Commerce Centre, Sonitpur. I M Barua ,FM, DI&CC, Sonitpur, Apurba Bania, AM, DI&CC , Sonitpur and representatives from Tezpur Agro and Allied Processors Industry Association(TAAPIA), Small Tea Growers and few MSMEs of the district.

Malancha Das conducted a three-hour session that tackled various issues concerning the importance and need for NABL laboratories. She said that the increased use of chemicals and others underscore the urgent necessity for quality and safety evaluations, making NABL accreditation essential. Basak emphasized the significant impact of this initiative in promoting awareness of NABL’s benefits. She noted that the programme would play a vital role in establishing NABL laboratories in the region.

Lakhinandan Saharia, District Development Commissioner, Sonitpur said, “Industry is the backbone of the economy of the country. The sustainability and progress of an industry depend on the quality of its products and services extended to its customers. The rampant use of deleterious chemicals has made the consumers very choosy so far as their quality and side effects post consumption or use is concerned. As this part of the country has few such government approved facilities for testing products or services, this type of programme is the need of the hour and shall go a long way in educating the industrial fraternity about the benefits of NABL approved laboratories.” Talking to The Sentinel, Morgan Meston informed that many industries have shown keen interest to establish such in-house facilities and reap the benefits of pan-India as well as global market.

