Assam: Workshop on ‘Behavioural Insights Solutions to Complementary Feeding Practices’ organized in Guwahati

KOKRAJHAR: A one-day workshop on the topic of the design on “Behavioural Insights Solutions to Complementary Feeding Practices in Assam” was organized recently in Guwahati.

Nearly fifty participants representing different stakeholders, NGOs, ICDS supervisors, workers, officials from the social welfare department, government of Assam, representatives from Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) government, Assam Don Bosco University (ADBU), Ashoka University participated in the event.

The event took place at the Ratnamouli, Beltola in Guwahati, which was jointly organized by the Women & Child Development (WCD) department, government of Assam, in association with UNICEF Assam, Ashoka University and Assam Don Bosco University (ADBU), Guwahati.

The workshop involved an in-depth discussion on developing a design on “Strategy for Behavioural Insights Solutions to Complementary Feeding Practices in Assam”. Notably, the women & child development department, government of Assam, UNICEF, Ashoka University, and ADBU have completed an in-depth study titled, “Insights into Complementary Feeding Practices”, which have been unravelling behavioural patterns in Udalguri district under Mazbat and Bhergaon development block of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

The ground initiative report indicates that there is a need to strengthen efforts at the grassroots level to ensure healthy food and overall health for babies.

Partha Pratim Majumdar, secretary to the government of Assam for Women & Child Development department, Rahul Chandra Das, Director of Women & Child Development department & SPD Poshan Abhijan, Dr Maulik Shah, Nutrition specialist of UNICEF Assam, Alka Malhotra, Social & Behaviour change specialist of UNICEF India, Suresh Parmar, social & behaviour change specialist of UNICEF, Assam graced as guests in the inaugural session of the programme.

The resource persons from UNICEF, ADBU, Ashoka University, and officials from the social welfare department emphasized the importance of smooth implementation and strengthening of Complementary Feeding Practices in Assam and the BTR region in particular.

Alka Malhotra, UNICEF India specialist on social & behaviour, said that the workshop particularly highlighted the positive outcomes of implementing Complementary Feeding Practices based on the completed field studies in Udalguri district of Bodoland Territorial Region. She said the field studies involved supervisors, ICDS workers, stakeholder members, and revealed several significant findings, including behavioural and systematic challenges on complementary feeding.

She said that the workshop was a highly productive session focused on the healthy initiative of implementing complementary feeding practices.

