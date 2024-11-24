Assam NCC Units Celebrate NCC Day with Enthusiasm in Golaghat

A Correspondent

GOLAGHAT: The 12 Assam Bn NCC & 74 Assam Girl (I) Coy NCC Golaghat on Saturday celebrated NCC Day with great enthusiasm and spirit. The event highlighted the motto of NCC i.e. Unity & discipline. It also highlighted the values especially leadership qualities, patriotism, spirit of adventure, social services etc that the NCC instills in its cadets. Various activities like blood donation camp, cultural events, speeches by cadets were showcased. Motivational talks by the guests and commanding officers were delivered.

The celebration emphasized the importance of youth’s involvement in nation-building and encouraged students to join NCC, fostering patriotism, social responsibility, and personal development. The day was a reminder of the enduring legacy and commitment of the NCC towards the country.

