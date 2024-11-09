Assam Nepali Sahitya Sabha Unveils "Srijana" Mouthpiece, Hosts Poetry Session in Jamugurihat

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: A book release programme and poetry session organized by the Dakhin Jamuguri branch of Assam Nepali Sahitya Sabha was held on Thursday at the community hall located at Hakama village, Panpur in the southern part of Jamugurihat with Bhimlal Sarma in the chair. A mouthpiece “Srijana” edited by Narayan Sarma Adhikari was unveiled by Hem Kumar Goutam, retired professor of Biswanath College. Gyan Bahadur Chetry, eminent critic and Sahitya Akademi translation prize awardee forwarded a brief introduction about the mouthpiece. In this connection, Guru Prasad Upadhyaya, a veteran writer, poet was accorded a warm felicitation by the organizing committee. The main session was followed by a poetry circle with Anil Goutam, president of Sonitpur district committee of Assam Nepali sahitya Sabha in the chair. A total of 25 poets including Arjun Nirola, Mahim Acharya, Dr Tilak Sarma, Ashok Sarma, Chakrapani Sarma, Anjana Devi besides other poets read out their self-composed poems. Dr Bhakta Prasad Goutam, professor of Biswanath College of Agriculture forwarded a critical review of the poems. All the proceedings of the inaugural session, main session and the poetry circle were conducted by Drona Dhaka, Ghanashyam Adhikari and Jatin KC.

