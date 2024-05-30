Assam: New parking rule in Bodoland Territorial Council secretariat comes into force

KOKRAJHAR: In the interest of the public service and in continuation of earlier order vide no. BTC Vehicle Cell-84/2009/83, dated 3rd August, 2023, the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) has issued a new order for parking rules inside BTC Secretariat with immediate effect to strengthen the security for safety of the public, officials and government properties.

The secretary of GAD, Vehicle Cell, BTC on May 28 issued the new order. As per new rule, no vehicle other than CEMO vehicles would be parked in the CEM parking space. All EMs, MCLAs and Officers’ vehicles may be parked in the parking sheds within the inner premises of the secretariat while the visitors’ vehicles, unless issued vehicle pass by the competent authority, would not be permitted entry within the inner premises of the secretariat and their vehicles may be directed for parking in the outer designated zones. According to the new order, a fine/penalty to a maximum of Rs. 5,000 may be imposed on those found to be breaching the parking rules. The security officers and personnel will maintain the new rules in a strict manner. The order also cautioned that the security may report the violation of parking rules to the Secretary, GAD without delay.

Only vehicles of CEM, EMs, MCLAs and officers up to under secretary level were allowed inside the secretariat premises while vehicles of other employees and visitors were directed in the parking spaces of outside secretariat complex but after the new government took over the office in 2020, the vehicles of employees and visitors were allowed to enter inside the secretariat without maintaining discipline for the reason best known to the department responsible. Now, the new rule is likely to bring back the parking discipline.

