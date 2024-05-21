Assam: Discussion on role of parents organized at Fuleswari Girls’ HS School, Sivasagar

GAURISAGAR: Fuleswari Girls’ HS School Management & Development Committee ,Sivasagar organized a meeting of the parents and guardians of the school to sensitize the students about their increasing responsibilities in this era of New Education Policy, 2020. Addressing to the parents, senior journalist-cum-president, SMDC, Manoj Kumar Borthakur, said that the girls in their adolescent period need greater attention, love and inspiration from their loved ones at home to cope with the increasing work load and stress.

Teachers in school meet them only for some hours and hence get little time to communicate with their inner feelings, fears, anxieties. Pranob Baruah, principal, Fuleswari Girls’ HS School, spoke on the problems faced by the school and urged the guardians to extend their support. With the new prepaid electricity billing system, the school has to buy electricity for about Rs 10 thousand per month and it has become a huge burden on the school.

Prasanta Sarmah, a noted cultural activist and a distinguished teacher, urged upon the parents to send their wards to school on all working days as absentees fail to catch up with the proceedings in the classroom and gradually develop inferiority complex.

From among the guardians, Rajibuddin Ahmed, Firoj Ahmed, Firoj Ali , Rasmirekha Chutia lauded the initiative taken by the SMDC and said they would continue to support the school authority in all activities. Earlier Runumi Mahanta offered the vote of thanks to all.

