Assam: Pious lady Renu Baruah passes away

DOOMDOOMA: Renu Baruah, (77), a pious lady and devoted social worker of Bezbaruah Sarani, Doomdooma, passed away on Thursday night at her son’s residence at Bhetapara, Guwahati.

According to reports, she fell sick while going to the washroom on Thursday night around 1:30 am and breathed her last shortly thereafter. Her death cast a pall of gloom in Doomdooma, Bhetapara locality of Guwahati, Lahakar Para in her native Kamrup (Rural) district, and Kamarkuchi village in Nalbari district.

She gave a special financial donation to the Doomdooma Asamiya Puja Aru Natya Mandir Samiti. She was a member of the Mahila Nam Dal of both the Pujaghar and Namghar. She was one of the organizers of the Jagannath Nam festival held at the Pujaghar in the month of Bohag and the ‘Pacheti’ festival held at the Doomdooma Namghar every year in the month of Bhada.

Her husband, Niren Baruah, an influential trade unionist and a long-term secretary of Asam Chah Mazdoor Sangha (ACMS), Doomdooma Branch, predeceased her a few years back. She is survived by her only son, Anirban (Pipu), and two married daughters. His funeral took place in Guwahati on Friday.

