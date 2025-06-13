Assam: Pre-Kharif campaign concludes in Tinsukia district

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TINSUKIA: The 15-day nationwide Pre-Kharif campaign Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan, which started on May 29, was completed successfully on Thursday in Tinsukia district. This national campaign was implemented across the states of India under the leadership of Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi and was supported and guided by the Department of Agricultural Research & Education, Indian Council of Agricultural Research and Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, and Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Govt of India.

In the state of Assam, the programme was conducted by Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVK) under the support and guidance of the Agricultural Technology Application Research Institute (ATARI) Zone VI Guwahati office, along with the Directorate of Extension Education, Assam Agricultural University Jorhat, for its effective implementation.

In Tinsukia district, the campaign was successfully conducted under the leadership of Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Tinsukia, in association with the District Agricultural Office, District Veterinary Office, District Fishery Office, AAU-Citrus and Plantation Crop Research Station, and Assam State Rural Livelihood Mission. In the fortnight-long programme, two teams of scientists from KVK, Research Station, and officials from all the aforesaid line departments, along with their ‘Krishi Raths’, visited 52 gaon panchayats comprising more than 400 villages and interacted with about 800 farmers daily.

Fulfilling the major objectives of the programme, agricultural scientists and officials created awareness among the farming community about modern agricultural practices of major Kharif crops, disseminated information about various government schemes and policies beneficial for farmers, promoted the use of soil health cards for balanced use of fertilizers including micro-nutrients, raised awareness about judicious and appropriate use of chemical fertilizers, and collected feedback from farmers about grassroots innovations and aligned research priorities.

Besides these, a participatory Swachhata drive, awareness on local seed exchange between farmers, and a demonstration on the use of drone technology for fertilizer and pesticide application were conducted in the district. The closing ceremony of VKSA was conducted in the presence of Dr Hemchandra Saikia, Senior Scientist and Head, KVK, Tinsukia; Dr Poragjyoti Saikia, SDAO, Tinsukia; Dr Apurba Hazarika, VO, BCPP, Tinsukia; Barkha Rani Chetia, Fishery Dev Officer; scientists from Assam Agricultural University, KVK Tinsukia; and officials from agri and allied departments in four gaon panchayats, viz., Bojaltoli, Gottong, Guijan, and Borguri. More than 800 farmers, farm women, and rural youth of the district participated in the closing ceremony.

Scientists who were actively involved in the successful completion of this mega VKSA programme were Minmoy Chetia, Dr Kripal Bora, Sanchayeeta Gohain, Priyanka Amonge, Dr Sarodee Boruah, and Dr Gautomi Dutta, along with all the deputed officials from all the concerned departments.

