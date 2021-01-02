Assam Police Recovers 5 Stolen Bikes, 4 Miscreants Apprehended Within 24 Hrs

Biswanath Chariali: In a major success for Biswanath Chariali police, five stolen bikes were recovered within 24 hours.



Four people, who are allegedly involved in the theft were also arrested.

Sharing details of the bike theft, the police said that a bike was stolen from outside a business establishment in Biswanath Chariali and the entire incident was captured on CCTV camera.

The manager of the establishment Biraj Kataki said,"The stolen bike belonged to a staff of the establishment."

Reportedly, the police used the CCTV footage to trace down the accused and finally managed to nab him in front of the police point on January 1.

The arrested man has been identified as Jiten Hazarika who hails from Nabapur village in Biswanath. Meanwhile, the arrest of Jiten Hazarika led to the clue of three more bike lifters.

Based on Jiten Hazarika's confession the police team arrested the other three bike lifters from Na Pamua , Borgang, and Tinisuti Mukh village in Biswanath and recovered the stolen bikes.

The accused has been identified as- Ichak Khan, Ranjan Bora, and Jatin Bora.

The four bike thieves have been sent to judicial custody.

Earlier on October 2020, the Sonitpur Police apprehended a motorcycle lifting gang of three persons in the city after a drive conducted against bike lifters by the Task Force under the supervision of Superintendent of Police (SP)of Sonitpur, Mugdhajyoti Dev Mahanta, a team of Tezpur police station led by TSI Pranjal Pratim Saikia and staff. They also recovered 10 motorcycles that were stolen from different parts of Tezpur city.

And in January during a sudden operation carried out by Barpeta police, two bike lifters were arrested from Bijni area.

