Assam: Preparations complete for counting of BTC Election 2025 votes

ORANG: All arrangements have been finalized for the counting of votes in the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Election 2025, which will begin at 8:00 am on September 26. Along with the other four districts of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), the counting in Udalguri will be conducted under strict security and close supervision.

According to official sources, the counting will take place in ten designated rooms on the second floor of the Deputy Commissioner’s office, Udalguri. A total of 96 counting tables have been arranged to process ballots from the ten council constituencies of the district simultaneously.

Deputy Commissioner Puluk Patgiri confirmed that all preparations had been completed to ensure a smooth, transparent, and orderly counting process, which would continue until the final results were officially declared by the Returning Officer of BTC Election 2025. Meanwhile, comprehensive security measures have been deployed in and around the counting centre to maintain law and order and ensure a peaceful environment throughout the process.

