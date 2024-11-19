Assam: Preparations underway for closing ceremony of Jamuguri school’s centenary

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: Jamuguri HSS, one of the leading and premier educational institutions of the northern part of Jamugurihat, was established on February 19, 1925. The dignified educational institution has attained its glorious hundred years of existence. The people of Jamugurihat have decided on the centenary celebration with a year-long programme and likewise, the inaugural session of the centenary celebration began in January 2024, and the closing ceremony of the year-long celebration will be held on January 4, 5, 6, and 7.

According to a press release issued by Jiban Bora, chief secretary and the principal of Jamuguri HSS, and Nitu Mani Borah and Surajit Choudhury, joint secretaries, the first day programme will begin with the inauguration of the Naren Das memorial entrance gate by Sootea MLA Padma Hazarika, followed by the hoisting of the flag and the smriti tarpan to be offered by Janardan Bhuyan, former principal and working president. Cultural rally will be inaugurated by Pabitra Margherita, Union Minister of State for External Affairs & Textile. The book release programme will be held with Nitya Bora, eminent journalist-cum-alumni, in the chair, which will be attended by prolific writer Arupa Patangiya Kalita and Lachit Barkakaty, deputy secretary, education department, as guests. Droupadir Bastra Haran Aaru Kurukhetra Ran will be performed at night and will be inaugurated by Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, former DGP, Assam Police, and the chief information commissioner of the Assam Information Commission.

A get-together of alumni will be held on January 5 with Dr. Pranjit Hazarika, retired professor at Tezpur College, in the chair that will be inaugurated by Dr. Arup Kumar Mishra, chairman of the Pollution Control Board. The event will be attended by eminent physician Dr. Nomal Chandra Bora, distinguished writer cum deputy director of Fire and Emergency Services, Assam Nanda Singh Barkola. A panel discussion on vocational education and NEP 2020 will be held on January 6 with Dr. Ramesh Chandra Deka, VC, Cotton University, in the chair that will be graced by Dr. Pranjal Buragohain, assistant professor of Dibrugarh University, and Dr. Deben Chandra Baruah, professor of Tezpur University, as panelists.

Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma will attend the open session of the closing ceremony of the centenary celebration on January 8. It will also be attended by Dr. Ranoj Pegu, education minister; Ranjit Dutta, MP, Tezpur HPC; Pritam Saikia, former commissioner secretary; Narayan Knowar, secretary, education department; besides other distinguished guests. The organizing committee seeks all sorts of cooperation from the locals and the alumni to make the grand event a successful one.

