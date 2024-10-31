Assam: Preparatory meet for Chhath Puja held in Sonitpur District

Our Correspondent

Tezpur: A preparatory meeting for the upcoming celebration of Chhath Puja with regards to Sonitpur district was held under the chairmanship of District Commissioner Ankur Bharali at the conference hall of the DC’s office, Sonitpur.

DC Bharali, reiterated the importance of celebrating the puja by maintaining its piety and to prevent anti-social elements to disturb it. Superintendent of Police Barun Purkayastha enumerated the various security and traffic management aspects of celebrating the event to avoid any untoward incidents. He insisted upon the necessity of adequate volunteer engagement by puja committees, following rules in context of use of loudspeakers and timings of puja, keeping the police informed of any suspicious activity, thing or person. ADC (Magistracy) Twahir Alam gave a brief of last year’s meeting decisions and laid out the basic norms to be followed this year such as adequate lights and barricade near puja ghats, following IWT reports regarding water levels of the designated ghats, role of river police and the duties to be undertaken by the municipality. He also highlighted about safety measures that will be taken up by DDMA, Sonitpur and SDRF.

Additional SP (HQ) Madhurima Das, JDHS, Circle Officers of Tezpur, EO of Tezpur Municipal Board, District Information & Public Relations Officer, other concerned officials along with representatives from various Chhath Puja committees of the district were present in the meeting.

