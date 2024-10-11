Meghalaya: SDRF Distributes Relief Aid in Flood-Hit Dalu Block

SHILLONG: Meghalaya’s State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) on October 9 continued in its mitigation measures in the flood hit areas of Dalu C&RD Block in West Garo Hills.

A team of SDRF personnel on October 9 was engaged in distribution of relief materials at Distribution of relief materials at Doriapara, Anggalanggre and Ganipara village in Dalu C&RD Block.

The SDRF team has been stationed in flood hit Dalu area since last Friday following flash floods due to heavy rainfall, stated a press release.

