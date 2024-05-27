Assam: Prominent writer Deepika Bargohain passes away in Duliajan

A CORRESPONDENT

LAKHIMPUR: The demise of Deepika Borgohain, a prominent writer, literary figure, retired professor and wife of Jogananda Borgohain, the former principal of North Lakhimpur College has been condoled across Lakhimpur district. She breathed her last around 8:00 am on Saturday. She underwent a leg surgery a few days ago.

A resident of Milan Nagar at Ward No. 7 of North Lakhimpur town, Deepika Bargohain passed away at her eldest son's house in Duliajan. Her body was brought to her Milan Nagar residence around 2.30 pm on the same day. Her funeral was held at 4:00 pm at Mahaprayan Kshetra near Shiva Mandir around 4:00 in the presence of many dignitaries of Lakhimpur district.

She was born to Jogesh Gogoi and Ghanakanti Buragohain on July 30, 1932 in Jorhat. She graduated from Devi Charan Baruah College of Jorhat in 1951 attained her Master Degree in Philosophy in 1954 from Gauhati University. Then she served as a professor at Devi Charan Barua College for a couple of years. She got married to Jogananda Borgohain in 1958. She was one of the founder professors of North Lakhimpur College. She joined the college as the professor of Philosophy and retired as the Head of Department in 1992. She was a lifetime member of Axom Xahitya Xabha, adviser to Lakhimpur district Committee of Lekhika Samaroh Samiti. In addition to writing several thought-provoking books she also contributed to Assamese literature and intellectual society by writing articles in several newspaper of the state. She was a prominent social worker and a regular columnist of the Amar Asom newspaper. Lakhimpur district committee of Lekhika Samaroh Samiti North Lakhimpur College and Manab Adhikar Sangram Samiti also expressed their condolences over the lady writer’s death. A delegation of the North Lakhimpur College arrived at her residence and praised her for her unique contribution to Assamese literature. She is survived by three sons, daughters-in-law along with many relatives.

