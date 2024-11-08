Simanta Chetana Manch’s multifaceted project’s foundation stone laid in Dhubri District

A Correspondent

Dhubri: On Wednesday, the foundation stone was laid at Lakhmimari in the Dhubri district for the multifaceted project of Simanta Chetana Manch, a non-political social and cultural organization that works to promote the socioeconomic development of the Indo-Bangladesh international border areas and the self-reliance of young men and women.

The project’s estimated cost Rs 2 crore, was sanctioned by the State government. The ceremony was attended by Dhubri District Commissioner Dibakar Nath, DIG of BSF of Dhubri Sector Ashutosh Sharma, All India Joint Convenor of Simanta Chetana Manch, Pradipan, President of Simanta Chetana Manch, Northeast, Dr. Pratima Neogi, and other officials and locals.

The multifaceted project aims to promote socio-economic development and self-reliance among young people in the border areas. The organization has been working tirelessly to improve the lives of people living in the boarder areas of Dhubri district.

The ceremony began with the traditional vedic rituals, followed by the laying of the foundation stone. The project is expected to benefit the local community and contribute to the overall development of the region.

Prominent personalities present at the ceremony included state and district-level officials of the Simanta Chetana Manch, Gauripur, Dhubri, Golokganj town committees, and sector-level officials from Lakhmimari, Bishkhowa, Satrasal, Ronpagli, Kedar, Durahati, and Dharmashala.

