Assam News

Assam: Pub Nagaon Rongali Bihu Utsav Udjapan Somitee felicitated meritorious students of HS final, HSLC examination 2024

The Pub Nagaon Rongali Bihu Utsav Udjapan Somitee felicitated over 60 meritorious students of Amulapatty Nard No. 8 for their outstanding performances in the HS final as well as the HSLC examination 2024 at a function held at Nagaon Ratna Kanta Borkakoti High School here.