Jorhat District child protection unit office organizes interaction programme

OUR CORRESPONDENT

JORHAT: Jorhat District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) Jorhat and Bal Raksha Bharat (Save the Children) organized an interaction program of children, who participated from various parts of the district with various department heads of the district and journalists today held at the D C conference hall.

The welcome and introduction speech was given by the district facilitator of Bal Raksha Bharat, Mriganku Bahak. He stated that the founder of Save the Children, Eglentaine Jebb, is also the drafter of Child Protection and Rights.

The children submitted a demand charter to District Administration, which was accepted on behalf of District Administration by Bipul Das, CEO Zila Parishad, and Sri Devojyoti Bhuyan, Secretary DLSA H Jorhat. He spoke about their work and activities in their locality and challenges. They specially requested to develop a community library and a community playground for their overall development. Secretary DLSA stated about the legal system and support to children. Childline Coordinator Avisikha Saikia explained the system and process of Childline and the help line number 1098. Protection Officer of DCPU Snigdha Dutta Baruah explained the sponsorship program.

Senior Journalist Diganta Buragohain shared some of his bitter experience and advised the young adolescent leaders to work in a safe mode. Ex-student leader and present journalist Devajit Baruah requested the district administration to support the children and activate the government tools for the protection and well-being of children.

