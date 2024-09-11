Mizoram: Drugs Worth Rs 1.64 Crore Recovered by Assam Rifles

MIZORAM: In a series of operations, Assam Rifles recovered Heroin No. 4, foreign origin cigarettes, beer and Areca Nuts with a total worth of Rs 1.64 crore in Champhai district, Mizoram in four separate operations and apprehended two individuals on September 9 and 10.

First operation was carried out at Melbuk, Zokhawthar wherein two plastic packets of Heroin No 4 (Wt-22 gms) costing Rs 15,40,000/- were recovered and one individual was apprehended.

Second operation was carried out at Zotlang vill, Champhai and 100 bags of Areca Nuts costing Rs 56,00,000/- were recovered, in a third operation which was carried out at Melbuk, 05 cases of foreign origin ciggerate, 39 cases of foreign origin beers and 06 bags of Illegal Areca Nuts worth Rs 9,82,550/- were recovered on September 9and the fourth operation was carried out at Hnahlan village, Champhai district on September 10 wherein 11 soap cases of Heroin No 4 (weight 119 gram) worth Rs 83.30 lakh were recovered and one individual arrested.

The operations were carried out by teams of Assam Rifles, Zokhawthar police and Custom Preventive Force, Champhai based on specific information. The recovered consignment and apprehended individuals were handed over to Police

Station Zokhawthar and Custom Preventive Force, Champhai, Mizoram on September 9 and September 10 respectively for further legal proceedings. Ongoing smuggling of illegal items is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram and India. Assam Rifles, rightly christened as the ‘Sentinels of Northeast’ have continued their efforts against trafficking of illegal items and has also doubled its efforts to nab the kingpins of this racket in Mizoram, stated a press release.

