Tamulpur District Achieves Milestone with State's First Carbon Neutral Durga Puja Celebration Initiated by DC Pankaj Chakravorty

GORESWAR: The District Commissioner of the newly formed Tamulpur district, Pankaj Chakravorty, initiated a significant stride towards the environment by celebrating the state’s first-ever Carbon Neutral Durga Puja celebrations in the district of Tamulpur under the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

The District Commissioner issued advisory guidelines to promote environmentally sustainable practices during Carbon Neutral Durga Puja celebrations, minimizing carbon footprints and fostering community involvement in carbon neutrality for the safe and eco-friendly celebration of Durga Puja in the district.

The maximum Durga Puja committees in the district tried to follow the SOPs issued by the District Commissioner. The Durga Puja celebration was started in the district with a plantation drive on Shasthi. Tulsi, Neem, Banyan trees, etc. were planted in and around the campus.

Each Durga Puja venue displayed banners and flex reflecting the Carbon Neutral Durga Puja initiative. Some Durga Puja Mandaps were designated as no plastic zones. Dustbins were made out of bamboo cane, etc. for waste disposal, maintaining separate bins for organic waste and recyclable materials. Prasad and Bhog were served on biodegradable materials like banana leaves, paper plates, and paper cups.

Proper waste disposal mechanisms were also put in place in accordance with environmental standards, and clean sources of energy were consumed during the festivities. Waste management strategies were also implemented to ensure minimal pollution with an emphasis on reducing carbon emissions in some Durga Puja pedals like Goreswar Anchalik Kali Mandir Durga Puja at Goreswar, Uttar Betna Baruwari Durga Puja at Maharipara, Kumarikata Baruwari Durga Puja, and Tamulpur Anchalik Durga Puja in the district of Tamulpur.

Though the District Commissioner issued a number of regulations, the puja committees could not follow all the guidelines in the district. However, the celebrations were observed more disciplined and clean this year for the initiative of the newly joined District Commissioner, Pankaj Chakravorty. Senior citizens praised the concept of the Carbon Neutral Durga Puja, which included green initiatives at every stage of the celebration.

