Assam Rifles Hosts Successful Yoga Camp and Awareness Lecture for Families in Lokra

JAMUGURIHAT: The special yoga camp and an awareness lecture for families and children was organized by Assam Rifles at Lokra. The event aimed to promote physical fitness and mental well-being among participants. The yoga camp, led by certified instructors, included various asanas tailored for different age groups, ensuring engagement and enjoyment for all. Alongside the yoga sessions, an informative lecture highlighted the benefits of regular yoga practice, such as improved concentration, stress relief, and enhanced family bonding.

The event saw ana enthusiastic turnout, with over 143 people participating. Children were particularly engaged through interactive sessions that included fun yoga poses and breathing exercises. The awareness lecture emphasized the importance of integrating yoga into daily routines to foster healthier lifestyles. Feedback from participants was overwhelmingly positive, with many expressing a new-found appreciation for yoga and its benefits for family health.

