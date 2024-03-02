Assam Rifles interacts with local administration fostering community relations

JAMUGURIHAT: Commandant of Lokra Battalion interacted with the president of Village Council, Civil Society Organization and locals of Tuipang village, Siaha, Mizoram on Friday fostering community relations. Through dialogue, they addressed concerns, emphasizing collaboration for regional development. The Commandant emphasized the military’s commitment to community welfare, ensuring a secure environment. Locals expressed gratitude for the outreach, fostering a positive atmosphere. This interaction showcased the military’s role beyond security, promoting mutual understanding. The Commandant highlighted joint initiatives, promoting education, healthcare, and infrastructure. Such engagements strengthen the bond between the military and the community, contributing to a harmonious coexistence. The event exemplified the battalion’s dedication to being a supportive force in the region, fostering trust and cooperation.

Also Read: All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), Dibrugarh district committee formed

Also Watch: