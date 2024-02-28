Assam Rifles organized an awareness lecture on child abuse in Sonitpur district

JAMUGURIHAT: Assam Rifles organized an awareness lecture on child abuse at Sonaimiri village under Sonitpur district on Tuesday. The lecture was aimed at raising awareness and educating the community on the pressing issue of child abuse. The lecture covered a range of topics including the impact of child abuse on individuals and communities, strategies and available laws to counter this social stigma in our society. The lecture was an opportunity for villagers of all ages to come together, learn and take meaningful steps towards creating a safer and healthier environment in society for the children. A total of 95 villagers witnessed the event with full zeal and enthusiasm.

